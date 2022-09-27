Notification Settings

Ludlow will have a new town centre after land gets official protection

By Sue AustinLudlowPublished:

Ludlow is to have a new, official town green.

The land that will be protected as a town green
Shropshire councillors have voted for the register of the land at Sidney Road and Charlton Rise as a town green, paving the way for it to be sold to Ludlow Town Council for just £1.

The land is currently owned by Connexus Homes, which had permission to built five bungalows there.

Councillors have praised Connexus for protecting the green.

Members of the Southern planning committee agreed to the registration at a meeting on Tuesday .

There was no debate at the meeting.

Speaking before the meeting, Councillor Tracey Huffer, who proposed the move together with Councillor Andy Boddington, said: “I am really pleased that this saga is coming to an end after six years.

"The green is an important open space for Ludlow and is part of the gateway into the town from the east. It is really valued by people who live nearby and people who stroll across it on the way in and out of town.

“I hope that Ludlow Town Council will consider planting new trees and allowing some areas to grow as a wildflower meadow. I’d like to thank Connexus for protecting the green and the town council for agreeing to take ownership.”

