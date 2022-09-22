Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Ludlow mayor dies aged 92

By Toby NealLudlowPublished:

A service of thanksgiving has been held for the life of Shirley Phillips, a former Mayor of Ludlow.

Shirley Phillips was Ludlow's mayor for 1990-91
Shirley Phillips was Ludlow's mayor for 1990-91

Mrs Phillips became Mayor in May 1990, saying at the time that she had never dreamed that she would one day hold the town's highest civic honour.

During her mayoral term one of her priorities was the revitalisation of the town's Assembly Rooms, which had been taken over by the town council with the aim of bringing the venue back into full and regular use by the community.

Her mayor's charity was the local Red Cross.

Mrs Phillips, who was 92 and mother of Richard and Sarah, was local to Ludlow, living at addresses in Overton, Whitbach Close, Bell Lane, and Burgess Court. She was married to the late Bob Phillips, with whom many worked at local factory E Walters.

The service of thanksgiving for her life was held at St John's Church, Ludlow, on Tuesday.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Toby Neal

By Toby Neal

Feature Writer

A journalist in Shropshire for 40 years, mainly writes features and columns, especially about aspects of Shropshire history. Lives in Telford and is based at the Ketley headquarters.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News