Former Ludlow mayor dies aged 92

Shirley Phillips was Ludlow's mayor for 1990-91

Mrs Phillips became Mayor in May 1990, saying at the time that she had never dreamed that she would one day hold the town's highest civic honour.

During her mayoral term one of her priorities was the revitalisation of the town's Assembly Rooms, which had been taken over by the town council with the aim of bringing the venue back into full and regular use by the community.

Her mayor's charity was the local Red Cross.

Mrs Phillips, who was 92 and mother of Richard and Sarah, was local to Ludlow, living at addresses in Overton, Whitbach Close, Bell Lane, and Burgess Court. She was married to the late Bob Phillips, with whom many worked at local factory E Walters.