Vintage motorbikes heading to south Shropshire for competitive trial

By David Tooley

Vintage motorbikes are set to descend on Ludlow this weekend as they take part in a competitive trial.

Doug Sherbourne
Doug Sherbourne

The Levis Cup Trial 2022 will involve some 60 entrants, who will depart from Shrawley, near Worcester, at 10.01am, with the first bike due to arrive at Ludlow Brewery for lunch at around midday.

The competitive trial aims to cover approximately 90 miles of B and C roads covering the scenic countryside of Worcestershire and Shropshire. Competitors can choose an average speed of 24, 20 or 18mph.

The entrants are set to include local scrambling legend Doug Sherbourne.

The timed road trial is open to motorcycles manufactured before 1965.

Organised by The Vintage Motorcycle Club (North Birmingham section) the event dates back to 1913.

It's the premier event for the North Birmingham Section of VMCC, and one of the most challenging, attracting entrants from all over the UK.

The Levis Cup Trial is the oldest road trial in the vintage calendar and is one of the few really competitive events.









