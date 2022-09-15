Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms to close for the state funeral

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

A south Shropshire venue has announced that it will be closed on Monday for the state funeral.

Ludlow Assembly Rooms exterior
Ludlow Assembly Rooms exterior

Ludlow Assembly Rooms is open as usual for the rest of this week and will reopen on Tuesday, September 20 with normal opening hours.

A spokesman for the venue said: "As the nation gathers to reflect on the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday September 19, we will be closing our doors.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to His Majesty The King and to the The Royal Family at this time, as well as to all those lives she touched."

A talk by Bonita Norris, who became the youngest British woman to summit Mount Everest, will be taking place on Friday September 16 as the first speaker in a series of talks on exploration, adventure and endurance.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News