Ludlow Assembly Rooms to close for the state funeral

Ludlow Assembly Rooms exterior

Ludlow Assembly Rooms is open as usual for the rest of this week and will reopen on Tuesday, September 20 with normal opening hours.

A spokesman for the venue said: "As the nation gathers to reflect on the extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday September 19, we will be closing our doors.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to His Majesty The King and to the The Royal Family at this time, as well as to all those lives she touched."