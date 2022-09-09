Notification Settings

Ludlow councillors pay their respects after Queen's death

By Paul Jenkins

Members of Ludlow Town Council paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

Councillors and staff gathered at the Guildhall on Friday morning, in full robes with black ribbons being put onto the chains.

The procession made its way to Castle Gardens where the mayor, Councillor Glenn Ginger and his deputy, Councillor Beverley Waite, laid flowers as a mark of respect.

Residents who wish to pay their respects are also asked to lay flowers at Castle Gardens or sign a book of condolence at St Laurence's Church or the Guildhall, in Mill Street.

The flag at the Buttercross will fly at half mast during the period of mourning and town council meetings and events will begin with a period of silence.

