Posters from much loved Shropshire arts festival going up for fund raising auction

Actor John Challis plays the part of Jacques in' As you Like it' at the Ludlow Shakespeare Festival. Picture by Sam Bagnall.

LARFE (The Ludlow Assembly Rooms Fundraising Events Group) will be holding an auction of promises on October 14 with people able to bid on a variety of lots, from luxury holiday accommodation to lavish hampers.

There will also be historic posters and programmes from the well-loved Ludlow Arts & Shakespeare Festival up for grabs.

The historic collection of posters, kindly donated by The Castle Bookshop features some of the best-known productions and names from the festival's history.

These include a poster for 1979 Love’s Labour’s Lost starring Jan Harvey (of Howard’s Way fame), a 1983 production of Antony and Cleopatra starring Eleanor Bron (known for her role in The Beatles’ Help!), The Tempest (with Carry On star Bernard Bresslaw) and many more.

A spokesperson for LAR said: "The collection from Ludlow’s historic Arts and Shakespeare Festival provide an impressive snapshot into the history of Ludlow’s arts scene and are sure to get bids flying when the auction gets underway."