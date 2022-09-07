Hugely popular Shropshire soap box derby was a record breaker, organisers confirm

Richards Castle Soap Box Derby

The Richards Castle Soap Box Derby 2022 was the "most successful Soap Box Derby ever" with nearly £10,000 taken in ticket sales alone as the crowds flocked to watch 38 carts racing down Hanway Common.

"We welcomed more people than ever to the event and raised more money for local charities," said Kate Tudge.

"Nearly £10,000 was taken in gate ticket sales alone, not to mention face painting, food stalls, tea tent and the auctioning of two carts at the end of the day."

The committee is delighted to announce that a total of £14,000 will be donated to local charities at a celebration event held in Richards Castle Village Hall on Wednesday, September 14 at 7.30pm.

The charities and organisations receiving donations are Ludlow Ukrainian Refugee Support Group, The Hope Centre in Bromyard, and Ludlow’s Men in Sheds.