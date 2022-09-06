Tasty treat in Ludlow as Food Festival arrives in the town

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/09/2022 - Pre-Pic for Ludlow Food Fest 2022.

About 20,000 visitors are expected to bring a boost to the town as the event returns to the dramatic, medieval setting of Ludlow Castle from September 9-11.

This year the festival has attracted more than150 local and regional exhibitors and producers featuring produce from artisan cheeses and charcuterie through towines, local ciders and craft ales.

There will also be a new stage dedicated to the Slow Food movement and the popular, Fire Kitchen stage, combining music and live-fire cooking.

One of the highlights is the Friday evening event which includes a light show with the castle as its backdrop.

The UK’s first food festival, Ludlow Food Festival, was established in 1995 and continues to push the agenda on food issues, attract top names from the culinary world and celebrate local producers from the Marches area.

Food experts will appear on various stages over the weekend.