Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Tasty treat in Ludlow as Food Festival arrives in the town

By Sue AustinLudlowPublished:

Food fans will flock to Ludlow this weekend as the annual Food Festival gets underway.

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/09/2022 - Pre-Pic for Ludlow Food Fest 2022.
SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 05/09/2022 - Pre-Pic for Ludlow Food Fest 2022.

About 20,000 visitors are expected to bring a boost to the town as the event returns to the dramatic, medieval setting of Ludlow Castle from September 9-11.

This year the festival has attracted more than150 local and regional exhibitors and producers featuring produce from artisan cheeses and charcuterie through towines, local ciders and craft ales.

There will also be a new stage dedicated to the Slow Food movement and the popular, Fire Kitchen stage, combining music and live-fire cooking.

One of the highlights is the Friday evening event which includes a light show with the castle as its backdrop.

The UK’s first food festival, Ludlow Food Festival, was established in 1995 and continues to push the agenda on food issues, attract top names from the culinary world and celebrate local producers from the Marches area.

Food experts will appear on various stages over the weekend.

Ludlow Food Festival is a not-for-profit organisation and is the town’s biggest event of the year, regularly attracting around 15,000 people to the grounds of Ludlow Castle across three days. However it has a year-round presence in the town, with the Spring Festival in May and the Magnalonga food walk in August.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
What's On
Entertainment
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News