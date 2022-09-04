Shropshire reality show woodworking winner puts stunning zebra sculpture up for charity auction

Misti Leitz from Ludlow won "Handmade: Britains Best Woodworker" a Channel 4 TV show, pctured with the piece that won the show.

Misti Leitz, who lives just outside Ludlow was crowned Britain’s Best Woodworker after six weeks of competition on Channel 4 last year.

Now Misti has put up one of her winning sculptures - a stunning representation of a zebra - up for auction to raise money for a charity that aims to plant one million trees in the Brecon beacons. The reality show was filmed in the Brecon Beacons.

Summers Place Auctions, based in Billingshurst, West Sussex, will be auctioning off a group of 12 sculptures online, including the creation called I Weep for Nature. The timed auction will be held from September 23 to October 3.

The zebra sculpture called I Weep for Nature, is created from burnt oak, stained lime wood and stainless steel.

Misti made this for the sculpture challenge on Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker.

The brief was to produce a one metre tall sculpture of an animal in just two days, and this piece was awarded first place by the judges, and contributed to Misti's overall win in the competition.

She created this sculpture as a comment on man's devastating effect on nature.

The auctioneers say it is "therefore fitting that 100 per cent of the proceeds of the sale of it will support a charity called Stump Up for Trees which is planting 1 million trees in the Brecon Beacons.

It has been estimated at £2,000 - £3,000 and estimates for Misti's sculptures range from £500 to £20,000.

Misti said in an Instagram post: "I’m hoping we can give them a serious boost!"

Misti, after being crowned the winner by Handmade: Britain’s Best Woodworker judges Alex de Rijke and Helen Welch and host Mel Giedroyc.

Misti worked for over 30 years as a high-end interior designer, working in mansions and stately homes.

A few years ago, Misti decided to leave it all behind and now works out of her woodland workshop, sculpting from stone and wood.