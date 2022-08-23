Row erupts over housing company's cabins in Ludlow

The cabins in question

Housing association Connexus has built a storage and operations depot in Sydney Road Green in the heart of the town to support work on refurbishing more than 70 homes in Sandpits Avenue.

While local councillors support the refurbishment, they say the area chosen has not considered the impact on traffic along narrow roads.

Connexus say the the cabins will only be there as long as they are needed for the work. There is no intention of building on Sydney Road Green.

Councillors Tracey Huffer and Andy Boddington are calling for work to be halted until a new location for the depot can be found.

Councillor Huffer said: "We absolutely support the refurbishment. It will greatly improve the properties and neighbourhood in Sandpits Avenue.

"But we knew nothing about the construction plans until we saw the cabins being put on Sydney Road Green. This is the wrong location completely. Construction traffic from the depot will have to go up Sidney Road and Houseman Crescent to access Sandpits Avenue.

“That is a steep and winding route. The road is narrow. There are cars and vans parked everywhere. It is quite a squeeze for the bus to get through at times. Often vehicles end up with their wheels on the pavement and that’s not safe for pedestrians."

Councillor Boddington said: “There should have been discussions on the location of the construction camp from the outset.

“Connexus is being very helpful but I can’t help thinking we are beginning discussions on the back foot. With early discussions, I am confident that other sites could have been found for the depot within the town or on the outskirts.”

Vicki Tomlinson, director of property at Connexus said: "The compound at the green on Sidney Road is enabling Connexus and its contractors to carry out large-scale refurbishment work to around 70 homes nearby on Sandpits Avenue as part of a £6.5million refurbishment project.

"Using the green for the compound allows teams to work safely, store materials securely and reduce parking issues in the area.

"The cabins and containers will stay on the site until work is completed, which is expected to take around 18 months. After that, the compound will be taken down and the area put back to how it was before.