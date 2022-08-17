Noddy Holder's wife Suzan is set to tell some 'crazy stories' about her life with music at Shropshire book launch

Noddy and Suzan Holder

Suzan Holder is married to former Slade frontman and West Midlands rocker Noddy Holder who is famed for his vocals with the band that achieved sky high fame in the 1970s and especially with their festive smash hit Merry Xmas Everybody.

The couple have been together for 32 years and she has one son, two step-daughters and two step grand-children.

Journalist and TV producer Suzan hails from Halesowen and had lived in Bewdley but now the couple live in Cheshire so they know the county well. She trained as a newspaper journalist and worked on regional and national newspapers before moving into TV.

She produced a variety of television news and lifestyle programmes and was executive producer of ITV’s daytime network show ‘Loose Women’. She is a monthly magazine columnist and appears regularly on radio and television.

Suzan is also a published author with HarperCollins and will be launching her second ‘rock ‘n’ roll rom-com at an event in Ludlow on Friday, September 2.

"I am married to former Slade frontman Noddy Holder so music is a huge part of my life," she said.

"My two books are ‘rock ‘n’ roll rom-coms’ inspired by my love for music and based on some of my own crazy experiences," she said.

"I will be telling the stories behind both books."

Her first book – Shake It Up, Beverley – is about a Liverpool mum who is a massive Beatles fan and collector.

Suzan's book Shake it Up, Beverley

"Paul McCartney himself told me he thought it sounded ‘Fab’ and asked me for a copy of the book when I met up with him last week," she said.

The new book – Rock ‘n’ Rose – will be published on September 1 in Ludlow.

It is set in Memphis about a young girl who is trying to solve a mysterious family connection to Elvis Presley.

Suzan's book Rock and Rose

Suzan said: “I’m really excited to be launching my new book in Ludlow.

"They tell me the event will be held in their ‘secret garden’ which sounds fabulous.

"I’m looking forward to a fun night entertaining people with my crazy, rock n’ roll stories.”

The talk will be at the The Castle Bookshop, in Castle Street, Ludlow, from 6pm on Friday September 2.