Colin Dixon, 59, of Lower Galdeford, was found by his landlord in bed on May 12.

At the inquest at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Tuesday , senior coroner for Shropshire Mr John Ellery, was told that neighbours told the landlord they had not seen Mr Dixon for a couple of weeks.

Emergency services called to the house said it was obvious Mr Dixon had been dead for some time.