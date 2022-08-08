Notification Settings

Charity event raised thousands

By Dominic RobertsonLudlowPublished:

A night of classic music has raised thousands for a charity.

At a recent Guide Dogs event at the Mascall Centre, Ludlow, event organiser Mike Morris, left, presented the donation to Merredith Vivian and his guide dog Gerry.

The Ludlow 60s Night has seen a total £6,500 raised for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The amount generated by the 14th Rock 'n' Roll Charity Party, which was headlined by 60s favourite Marty Wilde, was increased after Gift Aid to £6737.50.

The 60s charity night, held at Ludlow Racecourse, included Marty Wilde, his daughter Roxanne, Rebel Dream and one of the UK's top Elvis impersonators, Pete Storm.

Frances Coombes, from Guide Dogs for the Blind, thanked Mr Morris and said that the donation would go towards training dogs to help those with sight loss to their lives to the full.

