Charity event raised thousands

The Ludlow 60s Night has seen a total £6,500 raised for Guide Dogs for the Blind.

The amount generated by the 14th Rock 'n' Roll Charity Party, which was headlined by 60s favourite Marty Wilde, was increased after Gift Aid to £6737.50.

The 60s charity night, held at Ludlow Racecourse, included Marty Wilde, his daughter Roxanne, Rebel Dream and one of the UK's top Elvis impersonators, Pete Storm.

At a recent Guide Dogs event at the Mascall Centre, Ludlow, event organiser Mike Morris, presented the donation to Merredith Vivian, and his guide dog Gerry.