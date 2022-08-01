"Brewery mums" do the honours at Shropshire town's new feature area

Photo: Ludlow Brewery

Ludlow Brewery brought in the mums of director married couple Gary and Alison Walters to carry out the ribbon cutting honours.

Angie Walters, Gary's mum and Alison's mum Glynis Lloyd did the honours in traditional style at the brewery which is sited in a restored Victorian railway shed.

It has converted the roof at the front of its building to create a summer balcony terrace, where punters can enjoy a pint and watch the world go by from an elevated angle.

Mr Walters said that company was really pleased to be bringing a new space to the The Railway Shed for taproom customers. Building work started last year to maximise its space.

The taproom was designed with a mezzanine level which has a great view of the brewery. The balcony is essentially an extension of that, elevating people so they get a fantastic view of the iconic St Laurence’s Church tower. It is also perfect for train spotters.

The balcony will only be accessible indoors, via the stairs up to the mezzanine.

Located in a restored Victorian railway shed the brewery is sited a barrel roll away from Ludlow railway station.

It has been fully refurbished to latest building standards and houses a 20-barrel brewing system.

Ludlow Brewing Company is a small brewery which aims to produce high quality cask ale for the discerning craft beer drinker.

They are capable of producing nearly one and half million pints annually, which is more than enough to quench the thirst of the first customers lucky enough to secure a slot on the balcony.

The taproom is open to the public and hosts a variety of events including live music.