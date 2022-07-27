Notification Settings

Vintage wedding dresses on display at Shropshire church

By David Tooley

An exhibition of vintage wedding dresses through the decades is being held at a south Shropshire church.

Wedding dress display in Ludlow

The display is on at St Laurence's Church, in Ludlow until Saturday, August 6 and features a display of local dresses.

It has been put together by the Ludlow War Memorial Fund and the team from general drapers and children's clothing store Poyners, in Broad Street.

Graeme Perks, a former town councillor and wizard of woodworking, said it is definitely worth a visit to the church to see the display.

He said the war memorial fund's wood works project did its bit by making dress stands from pallets.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

