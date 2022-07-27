Vintage wedding dresses on display at Shropshire church

Wedding dress display in Ludlow

The display is on at St Laurence's Church, in Ludlow until Saturday, August 6 and features a display of local dresses.

It has been put together by the Ludlow War Memorial Fund and the team from general drapers and children's clothing store Poyners, in Broad Street.

Graeme Perks, a former town councillor and wizard of woodworking, said it is definitely worth a visit to the church to see the display.