'Absolute hit' as choir raises £400 for Shropshire food bank

Bella Acappella after the concert

Bella Acappella, a female four part harmony based in Ludlow, held their summer concert in town and say the response was an 'absolute hit'.

"Well, well, well... what a night!" the choir said on its Facebook page.

The concert was an "absolute hit" they added. "Not only did we fill the room, we also filled the collection bucket - raising a massive £400 for the Ludlow Food Bank.

"Thank you to everyone who came, listened, celebrated and donated to such a worthy cause. You really have made a difference.

"The demand from the food bank is higher than ever and they are currently running low on many items, including plastic bags."

Entry to Thursday's concert was free but the organisers asked for cash donations.

Bella Acappella in on the look out for more members to join their friendly bunch.