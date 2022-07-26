Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Absolute hit' as choir raises £400 for Shropshire food bank

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

A Shropshire choir members are buzzing after raising £400 for a local food bank.

Bella Acappella after the concert
Bella Acappella after the concert

Bella Acappella, a female four part harmony based in Ludlow, held their summer concert in town and say the response was an 'absolute hit'.

"Well, well, well... what a night!" the choir said on its Facebook page.

The concert was an "absolute hit" they added. "Not only did we fill the room, we also filled the collection bucket - raising a massive £400 for the Ludlow Food Bank.

"Thank you to everyone who came, listened, celebrated and donated to such a worthy cause. You really have made a difference.

"The demand from the food bank is higher than ever and they are currently running low on many items, including plastic bags."

Entry to Thursday's concert was free but the organisers asked for cash donations.

Bella Acappella in on the look out for more members to join their friendly bunch.

For more information visit the choir's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BellaAcappella

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News