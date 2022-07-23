Plea to stop 'gentrification' of Ludlow amid plans for Indian to be converted into house

Golden Moments, Ludlow.

The owners of the building which houses Golden Moments in Broad Street, Ludlow, have applied to change the use of the building, and Shropshire Council's Southern Planning Committee members have been recommended to give their approval.

However, the plans have raised 29 objections, with objectors saying the town needs businesses and that the "gentrification" of the town centre should be stopped.

The site is located within Ludlow Conservation Area and on the west side of Broad Street. The building currently has living accommodation above the restaurant, and extends over three levels including a basement, with a single storey range of buildings that extends west into rear garden spaces.

The restaurant lease expired in 2020, is currently in holdover and has been given notice by the landlord.

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington said: "I object to this application in the strongest terms. Ludlow has seen over the years retail properties being converted to homes and that is a national trend. But those businesses had been struggling or had closed.

"Golden Moments is thriving. The closure is simply because the new owner of the property lives next door and has ambitions to restore the property to a former townhouse and return the street scene to a more quiet residential setting.

"There is no evidence provided in the application that Golden Moments causes any nuisance.

"The application claims Golden Moments 'is located some distance outside of the town centre zone'. The restaurant is 300 metres outside the designated town centre.

"Evening and night time activities have the potential to increase economic activity within town centres and provide additional employment opportunities. They can allow town centres to diversify and help develop their unique brand and offer services beyond retail. In fostering such activities, local authorities will also need to consider and address any wider impacts in relation to crime, noise and security.

"As Shropshire Councillor for Ludlow North which includes the wider town centre area, I have never heard a complaint about Golden Moments relating to crime, noise and security.

"This application has adverse impact for employment. Although there will be a short term and minor economic benefit should No 50 Broad Street be converted back to a town house, which it hasn't been for at least seven decades, there will be a longer term loss of jobs.

"This is a family run business and the attempt to shut it down and increase the gentrification of Broad Street should be resisted through the planning system. Ludlow town centre needs businesses like Golden Moments."

A development management report says: "The proposal is judged to be in scale and character with the original building and would have no significant adverse impact on the visual or residential amenities of the conservation surrounding area. The application therefore accords with the principal determining criteria of the relevant development plan policies and approval is recommended, subject to conditions to reinforce the critical aspects."