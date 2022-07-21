Raivis Skopans, aged 38, was found at his home in Quarry Gardens, Ludlow on July 13.
Mr Skopans, who was originally from Latvia, worked at The Church Inn, King Street, Ludlow. An inquest into his death, which was opened at Shirehall, heard that he did not attend work as expected. Colleagues raised the alarm, but Mr Skopans was found dead.
Police have said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Skopans' death.
John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to October 27.