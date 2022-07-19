Notification Settings

British Hedgehog Preservation Society unveils new patron

By Dominic Robertson

A TV GP has become a patron of a county wildlife charity.

Dr Amir Khan, a regular on ITV’s Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, has taken on the role with the Ludlow-based British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS).

Dr Khan said: “British hedgehogs should be a common sight across the UK, but sadly these precious creatures are in decline.

"There is nothing like the feeling of seeing them thrive in their natural environments and we all now have a role to play in keeping these wonderful animals from fading away into our history books.

"That’s why I am delighted to be a patron for the British Hedgehog Preservation Society, I am lucky enough to have hedgehogs in my garden and want to encourage others to make their gardens and streets as hedgehog friendly as possible."

Fay Vass, chief executive of the society, said: “We are so pleased to welcome Amir on board – his affection for the natural world, and for hedgehogs in particular, is well known and shines through when he speaks about them.

"We are sure he will be an asset to the Society and will help us spread the word about how each one of us can do our bit to help hedgehogs in the wild."

The charity has recently been publicising the importance of leaving out shallow bowls of water for hedgehogs, especially during the extreme heat.

Dr Khan said: “The problem is that natural food and water sources literally dry up when it’s hot, so offering some meaty cat or dog food for hedgehogs and a cool drink of fresh water can really be a lifesaver. It’s a good idea to make sure there are a few pebbles in there too so that insects that fall in can escape.”

Dr Khan follows several other high-profile patrons for BHPS including Twiggy, David Domoney and David Lindo.

He is also an ambassador for Butterfly Conservation.

