Drug runner caught with £6,000 block of crack cocaine in Ludlow put behind bars

By Nick HumphreysLudlowPublished:

A teenage drug runner who was caught with a £6,000 block of crack cocaine has been sent to a young offenders institute.

Dylan Cook, aged 18, was caught by police in Ludlow with 60g of the Class A drug, as well as 15 wraps of heroin, disposable 'burner' phones and more than £700 in cash.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that Cook was seen by officers involved in what looked like a drug deal on the afternoon of May 17 this year. He was stopped and searched, and found in possession of the incriminating items.

"The burner phone contained a number of messages indicative of street dealing," said Joshua Purser, prosecuting.

Cook, of Sanderville Close, Stirchley, Telford, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and one count of possession of criminal property, relating to the cash.

Kevin Jones, defending, said that Cook was "effectively a walking hiding place," and his role was to store the large block of cocaine for others higher in the chain.

Judge Peter Barrie sentenced Cook to 18 months in a detention and training centre. He told Cook: "Everything I have read about you suggests you went into this with your eyes open. You have been a regular cannabis user, and I expect you understood what you were getting involved in."

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and forfeiture of the cash.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

