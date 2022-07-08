Councillor steps up campaign over 'awful' roads after vacuum cleaner fall left her in a wheelchair

Councillor Parry had to use a wheelchair to get around Ludlow

Councillor Vivienne Parry, who represents Ludlow South fell downstairs at her home in January this year while carrying a vacuum cleaner upstairs.

Now she has gone on the campaign trail after her experiences trying to get around Ludlow in a wheelchair.

Councillor Parry said: "In January I broke my leg in two places. It was a complicated fracture and it has taken many months for it to heal.

"I have campaigned in Ludlow for better access for the disabled and those with mobility problems for many years. However, it was the hard reality of trying to get around Ludlow in a wheelchair that brought home just how challenging matters are in our town,"

Councillor Parry of Temeside, in Ludlow, has written to Shropshire Council leader Lezley Picton and senior officers to get something done about the state of the footpaths and roads.

"The footpaths and roads in the town centre are just awful - there is no other word for them. Footpaths are uneven, pavements cracked and paving stones uneven.

"I found after the experience of being in town for the Jubilee something of a nightmare and working on our town’s flower displays was difficult in the extreme."

She added: "Surely, we should have a policy as a council for the disabled in our towns? A basic standard of maintenance which doesn’t turn a trip into town into an exhausting challenge.

"It's not just the disabled it impacts on either. In my work as a councillor, I regularly come across residents and visitors that have been injured by our town's multiple trip hazards.

"Surely Ludlow and indeed Shropshire deserves better than this. As council taxpayers we deserve, decent, safe pavements in our town centres."

Councillor Parry's vacuum cleaner accident resulted in a complex fracture of her leg which took months to heal. She is now walking again.

In response Councillor Lezley Picton, leader of Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, confirmed that they have received the letter.