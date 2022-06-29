Church flower festival promises a Rainbow to the Future

Inside Ludlow St Laurence's Church and its shop

St Laurence’s Church in Ludlow is set to be bedecked with beautiful blooms from Saturday July 9 until July 15 as a way of saying thank you to all concerned for seeing the community through the first waves of the pandemic.

Sue Thornley, flower co-ordinator at the church, said: "The festival will celebrate how Ludlow took care of its citizens during the pandemic.

"There will be flower displays throughout the church, a community art display and music events daily to celebrate a range of aspects of the pandemic from the NHS and care workers, the traders who started delivering groceries to our doors, the volunteers and a host of others in the community who pulled out all the stops to make sure that everyone in the Ludlow area was looked after. Those participating involve local florists, community groups and churches.

"The Flower Festival will be a fitting thank you to all concerned for seeing the community through Covid and we hope it will be enjoyed by Ludlovians and tourists and bring a buzz to the church with what we will be an amazing floral display. "

The festival has been sponsored by McConnel’s and the staff at St Laurence’s.

Entry to the festival will be from 10am to 5pm on every day and entry to the church will be free.