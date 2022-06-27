Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ludlow Women's Centre committee steps up fundraising efforts to refurbish hall

By David TooleyLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

Ludlow Women's Centre is stepping up its fundraising efforts to pay for refurbishment of its hall.

Ludlow Women's Centre is fundraising through events
Ludlow Women's Centre is fundraising through events

The centre has put the refurbishment of its doors and windows among other things at the top of its priorities this year.

The committee relies mainly on booking the hall for events and also runs its own events at the centre in Castle Street.

The centrally placed hall is widely used for classes such as belly dancing and the local country market, as well as being used for one-off occasions.

Monthly craft and vintage fairs are held there, with the latest one at the weekend.

Next up is a prize bingo on Friday, July 1, with eyes down at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm and bingo books cost £10. There will also be a raffle.

Committee member Lisa Powell said: "We have some fabulous prizes donated by local businesses who are supporting our efforts."

There will be a Mind Body Spirit event with free entry on Sunday August 14, from 11am till 4pm.

Ludlow Women's Centre, originally a women's clubroom, has been serving the community since 1939. It has a well-equipped hall available for hire for events and meetings. It has disabled access.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
South Shropshire entertainment
Entertainment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News