Ludlow Women's Centre committee steps up fundraising efforts to refurbish hall

Ludlow Women's Centre is fundraising through events

The centre has put the refurbishment of its doors and windows among other things at the top of its priorities this year.

The committee relies mainly on booking the hall for events and also runs its own events at the centre in Castle Street.

The centrally placed hall is widely used for classes such as belly dancing and the local country market, as well as being used for one-off occasions.

Monthly craft and vintage fairs are held there, with the latest one at the weekend.

Next up is a prize bingo on Friday, July 1, with eyes down at 8pm. Doors open at 7pm and bingo books cost £10. There will also be a raffle.

Committee member Lisa Powell said: "We have some fabulous prizes donated by local businesses who are supporting our efforts."

There will be a Mind Body Spirit event with free entry on Sunday August 14, from 11am till 4pm.