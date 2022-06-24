SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 23/06/2022..Ludlow garden in Steveton New Road, owned by Carolyn Wood will be opening this weekend for the NGS..

Carolyn and Kevin Wood will open up their garden at Steventon Terrace, Steventon New Road, Ludlow, SY8 1JZ from 12.30-4.30pm as part of the National Garden Scheme.

They have been opening it up for more than ten years in memory of Carolyn's father Ron, who passed away from cancer.

Carolyn said: "My dad passed away and was supported by Macmillan nurses and this is one of the reasons we started doing it.

"We wanted to give something back and raise money for charity."

Visitors will be able to see more than half an acre of garden, with different sections including rose gardens, herbaceous borders, koi fish, chickens, polytunnel and a Mediterranean garden terrace seating area.

Neighbouring gardens – known as 'The Secret Gardens at Steventon Terrace' will also be open and Carolyn said: "It gives everyone an opportunity to look at all our gardens and hopefully it will be an enjoyable day."

There will also be tea and home-made cakes available and the gardens are dog and wheelchair friendly.

Admission is £5 for adults while children go free.