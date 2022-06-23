Drinkers set to be given a new perspective on Ludlow soon

Ludlow Brewery has created a balcony area for drinking, just waiting for the all clear from the council to open it. It will provide a nice spot to watch trains go by as they pass the brewery. Pictured is: Chris Davies and Julie Davies (not related) from the brewery.

Ludlow Brewery, which is sited in a restored Victorian railway shed, has converted the roof of the front of its building to create a summer balcony terrace, where punters can enjoy a pint and watch the world go by from an elevated angle.

Gary Walters, managing director of Ludlow Brewing Company, said: "The balcony is nearly ready to open, we are just making the last few cosmetic touches so that it is "customer-ready".

"We're really pleased to be bringing a new space to The Railway Shed for taproom customers.

"We started building the balcony last year to maximise our space, people like to enjoy a few pints al fresco! Our outdoor seating is very popular, especially with all the sunshine we're enjoying at the moment."

The taproom was designed with a mezzanine level which has a great view of the brewery, he said.

And Mr Walters added: "The balcony is an extension of that really, elevating people so they get a fantastic view of the iconic St Laurence's Church tower; of course it's also perfect for train spotters!

"The balcony will only be accessible indoors, via the stairs up to the mezzanine.

"We will be announcing the opening of the balcony very soon; we're aware people are keen to sit out there, and the good news is that they won't have to wait too much longer so 'watch this space'!"

Located in a restored Victorian railway shed the brewery is sited a barrel throw away from Ludlow railway station. It has been fully refurbished to latest building standards and houses a 20 barrel brewing system.

Ludlow Brewing Company is a small brewery which aims to produce high quality cask ale for the discerning craft beer drinker.

They are capable of producing nearly one and half million pints annually, which is more than enough to quench the thirst of the first customers lucky enough to secure a slot on the balcony.