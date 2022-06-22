Legal talks continuing over repairs of Ludlow's collapsed walls

Flashback to February 2013 when portions of Ludlow Town Walls fell down during the night, crushing a vehicle parked next to them

The town council met on Monday evening with the agenda including a discussion on ‘approval of a timetable for legal advice’ over the long-running issue.

The item was discussed in exempt session, with no members of the public allowed to attend.

A council spokesman said: "The town council have agreed to hold a confidential meeting with their barrister in September."

The issue of the walls dates back to 2013 when two 10-metre sections of the historic town defences collapsed.

The collapse was followed by a wrangle over who was responsible for paying to repair the historic walls, with Ludlow Town Council agreeing to lead the work in 2015.

In 2019 the council was successful in a loan of £38,545 from the Public Works Loans Board to carry out survey work to look at the potential options and costs of the project.

That work has been completed, and the council is understood to have a number of options for the structural repairs.

Historic England has helped to fund a town walls management plan and the repair of sections of wall in both private and local authority ownership.

A Town Walls Trust has also been established to promote the protection and care of the walls.

The walls were originally built to protect the town from the threat of Welsh attack and civil war.

It is believed they were built in about 1270. They encompassed parts of the existing town, making use of Ludlow Castle, and included eight gates and at least three mural towers.

After the 16th Century they fell into decline, and in the 21st Century only parts of the circuit and the Broad Gate survive.

