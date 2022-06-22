Climate group thanked 'on behalf of our grandchildren' by south Shropshire meeting

John Whitelegg

Probus Club of Ludlow was joined by members of South Shropshire Climate Action Group (SSCA) for its meeting on June 14 and the assembled audience was told of the climate-damaging impacts of carbon dioxide emissions from transport.

Jane Cullen, who chairs SSCA, introduced Professor John Whitelegg who explained that transport in Shropshire is responsible for 37 per cent of the county's CO2 emissions.

Professor Whitelegg said we need to improve this to improve public health, the economy, bio-diversity and environmental damage such as flooding. He gave an example from Sweden where rural communities have an hourly bus service from 6.30am to 11.30pm every day which has improved the rural economy.

Cheap, co-ordinated and reliable public transport is widespread in many European countries.

The meeting heard that Herefordshire undertook a county consultation asking the public for their views, from which they produced an Action Plan that is already being implemented. Campaigners say that Shropshire should ask the people too.

SSCA has produced a report which recommends the '15 Next Steps’ to achieve net zero status by 2030 in The Ludlow Constituency.

The group members are all volunteers who since their formation in 2019 have conducted research across four themes, land, biodiversity, transport, energy and buildings.

The meeting heard that support is required from councillors, businesses, schools and involve all residents to achieve the ‘Next Steps.’

Members heard that spending £71 million on a relief road for Shrewsbury could be better spent countywide.

A spokesman for the group said: "The vote of thanks was succinct, 'thank you for a most enlightening talk and thank you from our grandchildren for what you are doing."

The website for more information is southshropshireclimateaction.co.uk.