Air ambulance called after motorcyclist is injured in country road crash with tractor

By Sue AustinLudlowPublished:

A motorcyclist has been injured after his bike was involved in a collision with a tractor on a county road.

The A4110 at the junction with the A4113 at Leintwardine. Photo: Google
The crash happened at about 3.20pm on Friday near Leintwardine in south Shropshire.

Emergency services went to the scene on the A4110 near to the A4113.

As well as the land ambulance, medical crews with the Midlands Air Ambulance were scrambled from RAF Cosford.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance said the male casualty was being treated at the scene before a decision was made whether to airlift him to hospital.

Police warned motorists to avoid the area if possible with the collision affecting traffic travelling between Leintwardine and Wigmore.

The extent of the rider’s injuries has not been confirmed by the ambulance service.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

