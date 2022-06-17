Air ambulance called after motorcyclist is injured in country road crash with tractor

The A4110 at the junction with the A4113 at Leintwardine. Photo: Google

The crash happened at about 3.20pm on Friday near Leintwardine in south Shropshire.

Emergency services went to the scene on the A4110 near to the A4113.

As well as the land ambulance, medical crews with the Midlands Air Ambulance were scrambled from RAF Cosford.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance said the male casualty was being treated at the scene before a decision was made whether to airlift him to hospital.

Police warned motorists to avoid the area if possible with the collision affecting traffic travelling between Leintwardine and Wigmore.