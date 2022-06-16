Notification Settings

Ludlow charity to honour 'driving force' behind support for community hospital

By Matthew PanterLudlowPublished:

The return of popular event next month will give those involved the chance to honour a driving force behind fundraising for the Ludlow Community Hospital.

The Bed Push in 2019. Picture: Mark Hials
The Ludlow Bed Push will take place on Saturday, July 2 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

The event is organised to support League of Friends of Ludlow Community Hospital, who raise vital funds with the “Bed Push” team donning nurse and doctor uniforms as they do bucket collections around the town.

This year's event will see the team collecting money to help the League of Friends fund 24 new bedside lockers for the ward at the hospital.

But it will give the team the opportunity to remember the Chair of the League of Friends of Ludlow Community Hospital, Peter Corfield MBE, who passed away last month, leaving a huge void in the local community.

Acting chairman of the League of Friends, Michael Evans said: "Peter was Mr League of Fiends. He was a marvellous man and got an MBE for all his charity work."

Peter Corfield MBE

"He organised the League of Friends so well and it has been run so successfully and has done so much for the hospital."

"He was the driving force in fundraising for the vital equipment at the hospital, enabling patients to receive treatment nearer to home and loved ones," added Mark Hials, speaking on behalf of the Bed Push team.

"This year we have decided to go ahead and hold the Bed Push in Peter's memory as a tribute and thanks for all the hard work he did throughout his years with the League of Friends. He will be greatly missed so, we need to make this the best one yet."

Mr Evans added: "The last Bed Push was nearly three years ago due to Covid and was very successful. They are a great team and go around the town for most of the day and just collect, collect, collect. We are very grateful."

The last Bed Pus, in 2019, raised more than £2,300 for the League of Friends.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

