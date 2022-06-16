Councillors set to go behind closed doors to discuss legal issues following collapse of part of historic town wall

Ludlow Town Walls, still on the at risk register

Part of Ludlow's historic 13th century town walls shockingly collapsed in a heap in February 2013 and the issue of repairing them has been rumbling on since then.

The latest instalment of the saga is set to be raised at a meeting of Ludlow Town Council on Monday (June 20) but the precise nature of the discussions have not been revealed.

An item on the council's agenda asks councillors to simply "approve a timetable for legal advice".

But councillors are being invited to exclude the press and public from the discussion on the grounds that "publicity would be prejudicial to the public interest by reason of the confidential nature of the business to be transacted."

The same agenda is also due to consider a report on the Guildhall.

The full council meeting will be held at The Methodist Church, Broad Street, in Ludlow, on Monday from 7pm.

Ludlow’s town walls date from the 13th century, when they were built to protect the town from the threat of Welsh attack and civil war.

They encompassed parts of the existing town, making use of Ludlow Castle, and included eight gates and at least three mural towers. After the 16th century they fell into decline, and in the 21st century only parts of the circuit and the Broad Gate survive.

Historic England has helped to fund a town walls management plan and the repair of sections of wall in both private and local authority ownership.