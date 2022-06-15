Museum gets brand new website thanks to town's council

The Buttercross in Ludlow

Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross has a shiny new portal listing its exhibits and opening times thanks to Ludlow Town Council.

The town's small museum is in the historic Buttercross building, built between 1743 and 1746. They have interactive exhibits, a children’s craft area and a handling area among other items.

Visitors can also enjoy views from the vantage point of the Buttercross along Broad Street, Church Street and the surrounding countryside.