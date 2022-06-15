Notification Settings

Museum gets brand new website thanks to town's council

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

A museum has come bang up to date with a brand new website.

The Buttercross in Ludlow
Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross has a shiny new portal listing its exhibits and opening times thanks to Ludlow Town Council.

The town's small museum is in the historic Buttercross building, built between 1743 and 1746. They have interactive exhibits, a children’s craft area and a handling area among other items.

Visitors can also enjoy views from the vantage point of the Buttercross along Broad Street, Church Street and the surrounding countryside.

Visit the new site here: https://www.ludlowmuseum.co.uk

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

