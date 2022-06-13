Shropshire ambulance campaigner set for TV appearance

Darren Childs will appear on TV to talk about the crisis in Shropshire

Darren Childs, who won a seat on Ludlow Town Council earlier this year, will film an episode of ITV's Tonight Show on Thursday.

Mr Childs began campaigning for better ambulance response times in the county earlier this year, after his baby girl Myla suffered a seizure and was left waiting 37 minutes for paramedics.

He will talk on the programme about his own personal experiences and the need for the government to step in to prevent an overall collapse of the ambulance service by August. Health chiefs have warned the service will be shortly facing its "Titanic moment" – on August 17 – when ambulances will no longer be able to pick patients up.

Since being elected to the Gallows Bank Ward in April , Mr Childs has been active in calling and campaigning for ambulance waiting times to be reduced and for Ludlow Community Hospital to be used more.

He said he welcomed the opportunity to bring the issues to a national audience, saying: "Patient handover delays have continued to get worse and we are heading for a complete failure of the West Midlands ambulance service by August according to the people who run.

"People need to be accountable for this and not necessarily in the county, but in central government - I have never been afraid to hold people responsible and I don't do it easily, it is because I care passionately about the services provided for people in the county whether that be ambulance waiting times or hospital facilities."

He praised Katie Turton, the manager of Ludlow Community Hospital who had worked hard with her staff to return and promote services at the facility including the introduction of a dialysis service six days per week and an improvement on the number of beds being used. He also welcomed news that around 500 student paramedics are being recruited to West Midlands Ambulance Service as part of a bid to relieve pressure on services, calling it a 'step forward.