Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Plan lodged for second solar farm in field opposite near Ludlow

By David TooleyLudlowPublished:

Plans for a second and bigger solar farm on land near Ludlow have been submitted to Shropshire Council.

A Google image of Squirrel Lane showing the exisitng solar farm on the left and the site of the new proposed development on the right
A Google image of Squirrel Lane showing the exisitng solar farm on the left and the site of the new proposed development on the right

Ledwyche Solar Limited, based in Edinburgh, have applied to build a 28.5 hectare electricity generating facility capable of producing up to 12 mega watts of power.

The applicants say that a smaller development approved on appeal in 2016 n the opposite side of Squirrel Lane, in Ledwych is operating successfully. But the applicant is keen to avoid the same traffic issues arising again, so are planning a route to avoid going through the community.

The proposal is available to view and comment on at the Shropshire Council website. The proposal includes pland for solar panels, security fencing, CCTV cameras, an internal access track, underground cabling, inverters, substations, grid connection, environmental enhancement measures and other ancillary development.

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Environment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News