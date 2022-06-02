Plan lodged for second solar farm in field opposite near Ludlow

Ledwyche Solar Limited, based in Edinburgh, have applied to build a 28.5 hectare electricity generating facility capable of producing up to 12 mega watts of power.

The applicants say that a smaller development approved on appeal in 2016 n the opposite side of Squirrel Lane, in Ledwych is operating successfully. But the applicant is keen to avoid the same traffic issues arising again, so are planning a route to avoid going through the community.