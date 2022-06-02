Plan lodged for second solar farm in field opposite near Ludlow

Ledwyche Solar Limited, based in Edinburgh, have applied to build a 28.5 hectare electricity generating facility capable of producing up to 12 mega watts of power.
The applicants say that a smaller development approved on appeal in 2016 n the opposite side of Squirrel Lane, in Ledwych is operating successfully. But the applicant is keen to avoid the same traffic issues arising again, so are planning a route to avoid going through the community.
The proposal is available to view and comment on at the Shropshire Council website. The proposal includes pland for solar panels, security fencing, CCTV cameras, an internal access track, underground cabling, inverters, substations, grid connection, environmental enhancement measures and other ancillary development.