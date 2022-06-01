Notification Settings

Take along a 'sense of fun' to Ludlow jubilee picnic

By David Tooley

People with a sense of fun and enthusiasm - and possibly a musical instrument - are being invited to a very informal picnic in Ludlow.

Gallows Bank
Gallows Bank Trust is organising a picnic to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, June 5 from mid-afternoon onwards.

Di Lyle, the secretary of the Gallows Bank Trust said the picnic will be very informal.

"Just bring a blanket and chairs, your own food and drink, and your own sense of fun and enthusiasm for what will be a unique event in our lives – and the life of Gallows Bank."

She added: "Anyone wanting to bring a guitar or musical instrument for a bit of singing and dancing would be welcome.

"All we need is fine weather!"

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

