Gallows Bank

Gallows Bank Trust is organising a picnic to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, June 5 from mid-afternoon onwards.

Di Lyle, the secretary of the Gallows Bank Trust said the picnic will be very informal.

"Just bring a blanket and chairs, your own food and drink, and your own sense of fun and enthusiasm for what will be a unique event in our lives – and the life of Gallows Bank."

She added: "Anyone wanting to bring a guitar or musical instrument for a bit of singing and dancing would be welcome.