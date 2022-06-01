Gallows Bank Trust is organising a picnic to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Sunday, June 5 from mid-afternoon onwards.
Di Lyle, the secretary of the Gallows Bank Trust said the picnic will be very informal.
"Just bring a blanket and chairs, your own food and drink, and your own sense of fun and enthusiasm for what will be a unique event in our lives – and the life of Gallows Bank."
She added: "Anyone wanting to bring a guitar or musical instrument for a bit of singing and dancing would be welcome.
"All we need is fine weather!"