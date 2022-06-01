Former maternity unit could become offices and artist studios

Ludlow hospital

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council asking for permission to convert the building next to Ludlow hospital into six individual units, each to be occupied by a different business.

Despite an extensive campaign the maternity unit closed in 2019 following a spate of temporary closures. The NHS put the building on the market in 2021 when it was determined that the building was no

longer required for use as part of the hospital.

The planning statement for applicants, Johnny Bergius and Ed Godrich says while the specific use of each unit is not yet set, the idea is that the units would offer flexible workspace to smaller companies, such as office space, artist’s

studios, and craft studios.

" At present, there are three businesses who are in detailed negotiations to take three of the units, including an artist, a filmmaker, and a coffee roastery," the report says.