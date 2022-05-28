£250,000 appeal to bring much-missed man's crisis support dream into reality

Stephen Treasure pictured in 2005

Stephen Treasure played such a huge role in the community work of Ludlow's St Laurence's Church before his death last year that the parish's office at 2, College Street is being renamed Stephen House in his memory and honour.

"Stephen had an extraordinary ability to reach out and communicate with all levels of the social strata, and St Laurence’s will carry on his work," said a spokesperson for the church.

"His aim was that those less fortunate should receive the help they need to succeed in life.

"A lack of prospects can leave young people vulnerable to crime and abuse. Vulnerable adults too can fall prey to such things as drug dealers, domestic violence, sudden homelessness or mental illness."

The vision is for Stephen House to be able to offer a small scale emergency haven to provide immediate help, guidance and care to meet temporary needs to get people through a crisis. They are looking to provide emergency day facilities in the shape of a simple lounge, kitchen with washing machine, a shower and a toilet.

"Stephen played an enormous role in the life of St Laurence’s Church for many years, contributing both his spiritual gifts and his building and architectural skills to a local community which he greatly loved," said the spokesperson.

The plan is to repair and modernise the property, and to also keep it as a church office. A new 99-year lease has been secured, giving the church the confidence to develop the project.

Mr Treasure was a master builder who died on June 13, 2021 at the age of 67. He was married to Lucy and they had two boys. An open air service was held at Ludlow Rugby Club to celebrate his life.