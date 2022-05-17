French flag to fly over Ludlow later this month

French flags fly in front of the Eiffel Tower

La Ferté-Macé and Ludlow celebrate 35 years of twinning in 2022 and a long-awaited visit from the Normandy town will start on May 26.

Ludlow Town Council will fly the French flag during the visit, which will start with a welcome at Ludlow Brewery.

More than 40 French visitors will spend the weekend in Ludlow with host families.

They are set to be welcomed by the Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Glenn Ginger and Deputy Mayor Councillor Beverley Waite.

Grace Wilkins, the newly-elected chair of Ludlow French Twinning Association, said: "Our fund raising activities throughout the past year have meant that we can provide free travel and meals for those under 18s who are visiting us with their families again.

"The chance to meet up with young people from another culture, to practice language skills, and try new experiences can be life-changing for our youngest members. We look forward to visiting La Ferte Macé next year and to the continuing association with our French friends in the years to come."

The French Twining Association plans to give their= guests a flavour of life at the heart of industrial Britain with a visit to the Black Country Outdoor Museum, as well as the chance to visit the film set of “Peaky Blinders”, which is also shown in France.