Ludlow Town Council has vacancy after Andy Boddington steps down

Councillor Andy Boddington

Councillor Boddington says a condition that affects his legs is making walking to meetings at Ludlow Town Council a problem. Despite offers of lifts from fellow town councillors he says he decided it would be better if he gave up his seat.

However, Councillor Boddington is stressing that he will remain on Shropshire Council, representing the people of North Ludlow.

"I will still devote most of my time to being a councillor - on Shropshire Council," he said.

"I actually feel quite fit, it's just that my legs don’t agree with that assessment.

"When I joined the town council a year ago, I could walk fairly well. But the neuropathy in my legs has got worse and I must use a stick for support when I walk, sometimes two.

"This is often worse in the evenings and sitting in a low chair which I have to do in council meetings, makes it worse. It was becoming increasing difficult for me to attend evening meetings."

"I used to walk miles and miles, now I find it hard to walk to the bus stop."

Councillor Boddington said he also believed it was good to have new blood on the town council.

"It is important that we get new people to join and bring their ideas to the role," he said.