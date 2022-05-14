Stars to appear in Ludlow concert in aid of Ukraine

Alistair McGowan

TV impressionist and pianist Alistair McGowan will top the bill at the “In Unison With Ukraine” concert at St Laurence’s Church. Also appearing will be top international opera singer Vassily Savenko, a leading interpreter of Ukrainian Art Song.

Odessa-born Mr Savenko has sung principal roles for major opera houses in his native Ukraine and also with the Bolshoi and Kirov Opera Theatres in Russia.

The concert will raise funds for the Disaster Emergency Committee Ukrainian humanitarian appeal and is being organised by Ludlow resident Kim Begley.

He is a former principal tenor at the Royal Opera House who has sung in all the great opera houses of the world and his opera singer wife Elizabeth will also appear.

Also starring will be Charlotte Page, a leading lady in international opera houses and theatres and accomplished violinist Tom Bowes whose music has been recorded for movies such as Skyfall and The King's Speech.

All the performers are donating their time and talent free of charge.