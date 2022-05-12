Ludlow Spring Festival to return this weekend

Ludlow Spring Festival returns this weekend

Barrels of fun are promised as Ludlow Spring Festival is revived after a two-year break and the event is set to feature cars as part of the Marches Transport Festival.

Set around Ludlow Castle, the event will begin with a preview evening, which will runs from 5.30pm to 9pm on Friday.

The festival will also take place on Saturday and Sunday in the grounds of Ludlow Castle and organisers say that it is "a beer festival with more than 150 glorious ales from more than 60 local brewers and so much more to enjoy".

Hannah James, Spring Festival events manager, said: "Set-up has gone really well and it is great to be back in our castle home, welcoming everyone back after our two year break due to Covid.

"The weather is looking glorious and ticket sales have been really good, so it is set to be a bumper weekend.

"The Spring Festival is a chance to get together at a popular local event that really does have something for every in the form of live music, real ales, classic cars, free children's activities and local producers.

"With live music from popular local bands all weekend, the Festival Pub is the place to be with the Wardington's Original stage promising to be a fantastic highlight, with bands to suit every taste.

"The Festival Pub is also where people will find the newly-crowned award-winning ales from the Society of Independent Brewers and if that is not enough, alongside people will find the Marches Transport Festival to provide a feast for the eyes with its classic cars show featuring pre-war gems right through to modern day classic of the 70s and 80s.

"For children there will be free hands-on cookery classes, as well as free activities with Grow Cook Learn, workshops from Ludlow Fringe Festival and a chance to make something for the carnival.

"The festival fun carries on through Ludlow's streets too in the form of the Pie Trail and people are urged to grab a ticket and enjoy tasting various entries from points across the town, and vote for the winner.

"It is a serious competition, but also a seriously delicious way to explore Ludlow."