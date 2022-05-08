Notification Settings

Pedestrian knocked down near centre of Ludlow suffers minor injuries

Published:

A pedestrian was knocked down by a car near the centre of a Shropshire town but suffered only minor injuries.

The junction of Upper Galdeford and Lower Galdeford in Ludlow. Photo: Google
The pedestrian, a woman, was hit by a vehicle in Ludlow, at the junction where Lower Galdeford meets Upper Galdeford, on Saturday morning.

A statement from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called by West Mercia Police to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian at the junction of Lower Galdeford and Upper Galdeford, Ludlow yesterday at 10.27am.

"A paramedic officer and an ambulance were sent to the scene. The paramedic officer was first on scene arriving at 11.03am followed by the ambulance crew at 11.47am.

"The pedestrian, a woman, was given treatment by ambulance staff for injuries not believed to be serious before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further checks. The woman has since been discharged from hospital."

