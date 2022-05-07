Tributes paid after death of 'beloved' Ludlow hospital campaigner

Peter Corfield MBE

Peter Corfield MBE, chair of the Ludlow Hospital League of Friends, died at Hereford Hospital on Thursday after an illness. Mr Corfield was a "tireless campaigner" for Ludlow Hospital, and was awarded an MBE for his selfless efforts.

Dr Catherine Beanland shared some heartfelt words, saying: "It is an honor and a privilege to write this tribute to Peter—a friend, health campaigner, loving father and husband and chair of the Ludlow Hospital League of Friends since 2006. In whatever role we knew him, from whatever vantage point, he stood apart as someone very special.

"Peter was the leader of the campaign for the new hospital and health village on the Eco Park that was approved in May 2012 only to be blocked in July 2013 on the grounds that it was not economically viable. He was awarded an MBE for his efforts in 2014.

"He continued to fight for improved services in Ludlow Hospital, and indeed still had time for a meeting about the hospital a few days before his admission to Hereford Hospital. He sadly passed away with his family and loved ones present."

She added: "Peter was born at Broseley in Shropshire as a war baby in November 1940. As a 16-year-old he joined the Royal Air Force at RAF Hereford and this led to a military career that saw him serve in the Middle East, Africa and in Germany. His work in the UK included helping to set up the museum at RAF Cosford that opened in 1974. After leaving the RAF, Peter had a business career with the Ever Ready Group and then in advertising with Alan Brady and Marsh followed by Ogilvy and Mather, where he helped to lobby for infrastructure projects in London."

Mr Corfield retired to Shropshire with his wife Gloria in 1997 and soon became involved in local community activities and charities. During his time as a member of the Friends of Ludlow Hospital he has been involved in helping to raise hundreds of thousands of pounds for equipment including dialysis machines.