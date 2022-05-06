Jubilee celebrations coming to the heart of Ludlow

Aerial pic over Ludlow Castle

Ludlow’s beacon, sited at the top of the inner Bailey Keep at the town's castle, will be lit during the national beacon lighting celebration on the evening of Thursday, June 2.

The blue touch paper will be lit at 9.45pm on the long bank holiday weekend - where both Friday, June 3, and Monday, June 6, are official days off.

Earlier on during Thursday Ludlow Royal British Legion will hold a short service at the Peace Memorial during the daytime.

Ludlow Town Council, Ludlow Castle and Ludlow Chamber of Trade are working together to bring the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to the town.

The Outer Bailey of Ludlow Castle will be open to the public for picnicking from the early evening.

Ludlow Chamber of Trade are organising an evening Street Food Festival, and seating will be available in Ludlow market area, or food and drink can be taken into the castle grounds.

Local singing groups and musicians will perform to add to the festive atmosphere.

Town Bugler, Paul Kemp has agreed to play the specially-composed piece of music when the Beacon is lit..

In preparation for the festivities, Ludlow Town Council will put bunting and lamp post decorations around the market and Castle Square, and a celebratory flag will fly from the Buttercross.

The town centre will also be in bursting into bloom.

Councillor Viv Parry, who chairs the Ludlow in Bloom Committee, has confirmed that Ludlow will be planted up by volunteers in May and early June. The town council will assist with the hanging baskets.

A spokesperson for Ludlow Town Council said: "There is much to look forward to.

"Ludlow Museum at the Buttercross will be holding a small celebratory exhibition, a shop window display competition is being organised by Ludlow War Memorial Fund.

"Internationally renowned British organist Thomas Trotter joins forces with Ludlow’s Academy of St Laurence to celebrate all things musically royal in a concert to mark Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at St Laurence’s Church on Saturday, June 4 at 4pm."

Ludlow market will trade all over the holiday period.