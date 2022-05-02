Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire crews called to hot tub blaze at Ludlow glamping site

By Nick HumphreysLudlowPublished: Last Updated:

Firefighters were called out to a hot tub fire at a glamping site.

The incident happened at Woodland Escapes, in Bowkett's Wood, Ludlow, at around 11pm on Sunday.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.13pm on Sunday, May 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Ludlow.

"Reports of hot tub on fire. Fire crews use one hose reel jet and thermal image camera. There were no casualties at this incident.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow. An operations officer was in attendance."

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News