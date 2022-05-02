Fire crews called to hot tub blaze at Ludlow glamping site

The incident happened at Woodland Escapes, in Bowkett's Wood, Ludlow, at around 11pm on Sunday.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 11.13pm on Sunday, May 1, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Ludlow.

"Reports of hot tub on fire. Fire crews use one hose reel jet and thermal image camera. There were no casualties at this incident.