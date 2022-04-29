Opera stars told hold Ludlow concert to raise funds post-Covid

Harpist Elfair Grug Dyer will be performing

Six members of the Mid Wales Opera will take to the stage at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Saturday, May 7. The concert is a fundraiser for the opera group and the venue following the impact of the pandemic.

The recital features musicians well-known to Ludlow and Mid Wales Opera audiences. From group’s recent spring tour of La bohème: soprano Galina Averina (Mimì) and baritone Philip Smith (Marcello), are joined by mezzo-soprano Rebecca Afonwy-Jones, young tenor Huw Ynyr, harpist Elfair Grug Dyer and music director and pianist, Jonathan Lyness. The event starts at 5.30pm.

Audiences will take a musical journey with the giants of opera, from Puccini to Mozart, while highlights will include the most popular excerpt from Dvořák’s Rusalka ‘Song to the Moon’.

Chair of Mid Wales Opera, Gareth Williams, said: "I'm delighted that we're able to put on this fantastic concert at the newly re-opened Assembly Rooms. With solos, duets and quartets featuring some of Mid Wales Opera's very best artists, accompanied by both piano and harp, it should not only be a delightful evening but will also raise much needed post-Covid funds."