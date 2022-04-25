Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Council to skip mowing lawns in the name of climate change

By Nick HumphreysLudlowPublished:

A council won't be mowing its lawns in throughout May to raise awareness of climate change.

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/06/2021 - Councillor Robin Pote is to be the new 2021/2022 Mayor of Ludlow..
SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/06/2021 - Councillor Robin Pote is to be the new 2021/2022 Mayor of Ludlow..

Ludlow Town Council is are taking part in ‘No Mow May’ at three of its sites.

The sites include areas of space at Linney riverside park, Weyman Road, Housman Crescent and Henley Orchards.

All sites will have posters displayed to make it clear that the grass hasn’t simply been forgotten and local residents will be notified.

Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Robin Pote said: “No Mow May is an initiative to protect and boost the struggling populations of pollinators, such as bees. We thought about the areas to include in this trial carefully and I am thrilled we are able to take part in this campaign this year. Who knows maybe it will encourage us all to cut our grass less in the future? “

Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Environment
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News