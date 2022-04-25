Council to skip mowing lawns in the name of climate change

Ludlow Town Council is are taking part in ‘No Mow May’ at three of its sites.
The sites include areas of space at Linney riverside park, Weyman Road, Housman Crescent and Henley Orchards.
All sites will have posters displayed to make it clear that the grass hasn’t simply been forgotten and local residents will be notified.
Mayor of Ludlow, Councillor Robin Pote said: “No Mow May is an initiative to protect and boost the struggling populations of pollinators, such as bees. We thought about the areas to include in this trial carefully and I am thrilled we are able to take part in this campaign this year. Who knows maybe it will encourage us all to cut our grass less in the future? “