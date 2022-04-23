TV's Alistair McGowan promotes his father-in-law's poetry book

Alistair McGowan is helping his father-in-law, Brian Page, promote his poetry book

Mr McGowan, who lives in Ludlow, took time out of his busy tour schedule of shows where he mixes impressions with his acclaimed classical piano skills, to promote Brian's book at Castle Bookshop, in Castle Street, on Thursday.

Unfortunately, Brian does not want to be pictured but he only turned to poetry two years ago and is already causing a stir as a prodigious poetic professional, writing close on 300 poems already.

Mr McGowan said Brian has had one poem included in Gyles Brandreth’s latest collection, ‘Dancing by the Light of the Moon,’ for Penguin Random House.

"I have read his poems on BBC Radio London, BBC Wales and BBC Hereford and Worcester to much acclaim," said the entertainer.

They have now also independently published 89 of his best poems under the title ‘89’.

And in a month's time, in Ludlow on May 24, Mr McGowan, his wife Charlotte Page and her father will be holding a launch event at Castle Bookshop where they will be reading a selection of the poems with a question and answer session. The event will start at 6pm.

"It’s a good, positive, local story which I hope will inspire people of all ages to write and read more poetry," said Mr McGowan whose early career on Spitting Image and The Big Impression, two of TV’s most popular shows, made him a household name.

Mr McGowan is in demand for theatre touring, voice-overs and corporate engagements. He is currently touring three shows, An Evening Shared with Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan, Radio Live, and The Piano Show.

At the age of 49, he went back to the piano having reached Grade 2 as a nine-year old, achieving a No. 1 Sony album that grew into successful live concerts with a difference.