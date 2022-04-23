Ludlow Spring Festival returning after two-year break

Organisers are gearing up for Ludlow Spring Festival

Ludlow Spring Festival acts as a showcase for the very best regional beer, food, music as well as classic cars in the form of the Marches Transport Festival.

Set around Ludlow Castle, the event will begin with a preview evening, which will run from 5.30pm-9pm on May 13.

The festival will also take place on May 14 and May 15 in the grounds of Ludlow Castle and organisers say that it is "a beer festival with more than 150 glorious ales from more than 60 local brewers and so much more to enjoy".

Spring Festival events manager Hannah James said: “We are so looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the Spring Festival after our two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It is a chance to get together at a popular local event that really does have something for everyone, including live music, real ales, classic cars, free activities for children and fantastic local food producers.

"It is a great chance for people to meet the brewers and producers, hear their story and learn why they make their products."

Hannah added: "With live music from popular local bands all weekend, the Festival Pub is the place to be with, the Wardington’s Original stage promising to be a fantastic highlight with bands to suit every taste.

"The Festival Pub is also where visitors will find the newly-crowned award-winning ales from SIBA, the Society of Independent Brewers.

"If that is not enough, alongside people will also find the Marches Transport Festival to give them a feast for the eyes with its classic cars show featuring pre-war gems right through to modern day classics of the 70s and 80s.

"For children there will be free hands-on cookery classes, as well as free workshops from Ludlow Fringe Festival and a chance to make something for the upcoming Eco Carnival.

"The festival fun will carry on through Ludlow’s streets too in the form of the Pie Trail, and people are urged to grab a ticket and enjoy tasting various entries from points across the town and vote for the winner.

"It is a serious competition, but also a seriously delicious way to explore Ludlow"

Information about what's on, as well as tickets for the Festival and Pie Trail, can be found atludlowspringfestival.co.uk

Adult tickets start at £10, with children's at £4 and these include entry to all of Ludlow Castle.