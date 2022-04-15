Residents plant a tree a Ludlow retirement complex for the Queen's Jubilee

Planting a tree of the Queen's jubilee

Apartment owners and colleagues planted a Bird Cherry sapling in the development’s communal gardens. The event was part of the “Queen’s Green Canopy” initiative, created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. With a focus on planting sustainably, the initiative encourages tree planting to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.

Bernadette Hennelly, Regional Marketing Manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “It was great to welcome everyone to this special event to kick off this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Betjeman Lodge, and we’d like to say a big thank you to those who took part. There are plenty more events happening soon at the Lodge to mark the Queen’s Jubilee year, and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a patriotic celebration and experience the lifestyle, friendship and sense of community on offer here.”

Churchill will plant over 40 trees at its retirement developments across the country this spring as part of the “Queen’s Green Canopy” initiative, helping to highlight the value of trees and woodlands as nature’s way to clean the air we breathe, slow the impact of climate change, create important wildlife habitats and improve our general health and wellbeing. Further information on the initiative is available at queensgreencanopy.org

Betjeman Lodge is a collection of one and two bedroom retirement apartments. The privately owned accommodation comes with the benefits of a communal Owners’ Lounge, a Guest Suite, a Lodge Manager, and a 24 hour emergency call alarm service.