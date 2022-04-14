Notification Settings

Call for more people to Storm the Castle

By David Tooley

Organisers of an iconic south Shropshire duathlon say potential competitors have only weeks left to enter their last ever Storm The Castle event.

Storm the Castle Duathlon in 2021
Entries for the run/bike/run around the epic course which finishes at Ludlow Castle have to be in before midnight on Sunday, May 1.

Organisers Be Endurance are bowing out of Storm The Castle after the last competitor crosses the line on May 8.

But they want people to "just get signed up and join us... for one of the best and challenging multisport events in the UK".

All finishers will receive a bespoke Storm The Castle medal after they are 'left in ruins' at the historic site.

For more information visit stormthecastleduathlon.com









